BRIEF-McDonald's Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.87

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD‘S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CASH DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.71 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MCDONALD‘S QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.5%

* MCDONALD‘S - DUE TO IMPACT OF STRATEGIC REFRANCHISING INITIATIVE, CONSOLIDATED REVENUES DECREASED 11% IN QUARTER

* MCDONALD‘S - IN HIGH GROWTH SEGMENT, Q4 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.0%

* MCDONALD‘S - IN U.S., Q4 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.5%

* MCDONALD‘S - FOR 2018, PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $2.4 BILLION OF CAPITAL

* MCDONALD‘S - COMPARABLE SALES FOR INTERNATIONAL LEAD SEGMENT INCREASED 6.0% FOR QUARTER

* MCDONALD‘S - NET TAX COST ASSOCIATED WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 TOTALED $0.84/SHARE IN QUARTER

* MCDONALD‘S - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,340.2 MILLION VERSUS $6,028.9 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $5.22 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MCDONALD‘S - 2018 DEVELOPMENT PLANS ALSO INCLUDE OPENING ABOUT 1,000 NEW MCDONALD‘S RESTAURANTS

* MCDONALD‘S - FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.04 FOR QUARTER AND NO IMPACT FOR YEAR ON DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* MCDONALD'S - ON JAN 25, 2018, CO'S BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK