BRIEF-McEwen Mining Q2 net loss per share $0.01

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* McEwen Mining announces Q2 2017 operating & financial results

* McEwen Mining Inc - company reported a qtrly net loss of $1.7 million or $0.01 per share

* McEwen Mining Inc - production for 2017 is expected to be 49,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver from El Gallo Mine

* Mcewen Mining Inc - production for 2017 is expected to be 50,000 ounces of gold and 3,300,000 ounces of silver from San José Mine

* McEwen Mining Inc - for 2017, total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at El Gallo Mine are forecast to be $760 and $900 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively

* McEwen Mining Inc - for 2017 total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at San José Mine are forecast at $780 and $990 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively