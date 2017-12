Dec 6 (Reuters) - McGraw-Hill Education Inc:

* MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION ANNOUNCES NOTES OFFERING

* MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION INC - UNITS ‍INTEND TO OFFER $250 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES DUE 2022​

* MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION - UNITS INTEND TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, CASH, OTHERS TO REFINANCE UNITS’ SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES DUE 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: