BRIEF-Mckesson acquires RxCrossroads in a deal valued at $735 mln
2017年11月6日 / 晚上10点43分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Mckesson acquires RxCrossroads in a deal valued at $735 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp:

* Mckesson strengthens its portfolio of manufacturer solutions with the acquisition of RxCrossroads

* Mckesson Corp - ‍transaction is valued at $735 million, or approximately $635 million net of present value of incremental cash tax benefits​

* Mckesson Corp - ‍transaction will be funded by cash on hand​

* Mckesson - ‍signed agreement to buy RxCrossroads from Cvs Health Corporation​

* Mckesson Corp - ‍co expects impact of deal to be about 20 cents accretive to adjusted earnings per diluted share by third year following close of deal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

