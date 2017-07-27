FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Mckesson reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 中午12点11分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Mckesson reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp

* Mckesson reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results

* Sees FY2018 adjusted earnings per share $11.80 to $12.50

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.46

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.44 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $51.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $51.23 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY2018 GAAP earnings per share $7.10 to $9.00 from continuing operations

* Says board of directors approved raising quarterly dividend by 21 pct from 28 cents to 34 cents per share.

* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 results included lapping effect of lower profit contribution from increased price competition in co's independent pharmacy business in 2017

* Says Q1 results also included weaker pharmaceutical manufacturer pricing trends in U.S. Pharmaceutical business within distribution solutions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below