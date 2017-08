July 12 (Reuters) - MacDonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :

* MDA and DigitalGlobe provide update on merger

* MDA & DigitalGlobe have withdrawn, re-filed their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in U.S.

* Upon acceptance of re-filing, CFIUS will initiate a new 30-day review period

* Companies now expect to close merger during current calendar quarter or shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: