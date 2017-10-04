FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 Q3 results
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 上午10点13分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 Q3 results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - MDC Holdings Inc:

* M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 third quarter results

* MDC Holdings - ‍aggregate commitment under unsecured revolving credit facility increased from $550 million to $700 million, with a two year increase in maturity​

* MDC Holdings Inc - sees ‍preliminary Q3 home sale revenues up 2% year-over-year to $584.9 million​

* MDC holdings inc - sees qtrly ending backlog dollar value up 6% year-over-year to $1.71 billion

* MDC Holdings Inc - sees Q3 ‍preliminary dollar value of net new orders up 6% year-over-year to $596.7 million​

* MDC Holdings Inc says ‍facility permits an increase in maximum commitment amount to as much as $1.25 billion upon company’s request​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

