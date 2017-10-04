BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 Q3 results

Oct 4 (Reuters) - MDC Holdings Inc:
* M.D.C. Holdings announces expanded credit facility and selected preliminary 2017 third quarter results
* MDC Holdings - aggregate commitment under unsecured revolving credit facility increased from $550 million to $700 million, with a two year increase in maturity
* MDC Holdings Inc - sees preliminary Q3 home sale revenues up 2% year-over-year to $584.9 million
* MDC holdings inc - sees qtrly ending backlog dollar value up 6% year-over-year to $1.71 billion
* MDC Holdings Inc - sees Q3 preliminary dollar value of net new orders up 6% year-over-year to $596.7 million
* MDC Holdings Inc says facility permits an increase in maximum commitment amount to as much as $1.25 billion upon company's request