FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.16
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
深度分析
综述：中国PPP资产证券化方兴未艾 监管鼓励创新但需防杠杆积累风险
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点15分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.16

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MDC Holdings Inc

* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍home sale revenues up 2% to $584.9 million from $575.7 million​

* Qtrly ‍ending backlog dollar value up 6% to $1.71 billion from $1.61 billion​

* Qtrly ‍dollar value of net new orders of $596.7 million, up 6%​

* Quarter ‍ending backlog dollar value up 6% to $1.71 billion from $1.61 billion​

* Qtrly total home and land sale revenues $586.3 million versus $578 mln‍​

* Increased homebuilding line of credit from $550 million to $700 million in the quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below