BRIEF-M.D.C. Holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.16

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MDC Holdings Inc

* M.D.C. Holdings announces 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍home sale revenues up 2% to $584.9 million from $575.7 million​

* Qtrly ‍ending backlog dollar value up 6% to $1.71 billion from $1.61 billion​

* Qtrly ‍dollar value of net new orders of $596.7 million, up 6%​

* Quarter ‍ending backlog dollar value up 6% to $1.71 billion from $1.61 billion​

* Qtrly total home and land sale revenues $586.3 million versus $578 mln‍​

* Increased homebuilding line of credit from $550 million to $700 million in the quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: