FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing‍​
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上9点13分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc

* MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing‍​

* MDC Partners - got comment letters from sec’s division of corporation finance about co's form 10-K for fiscal years ended Dec 31, 2015, Dec 31, 2016

* MDC Partners - certain sec comments remain unresolved as of Aug 9, specifically relating to co's aggregation of reportable segments

* MDC Partners - company continues to discuss with the sec an alternative aggregation of its reportable segments Source text: (bit.ly/2uHtF4n) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below