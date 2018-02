Feb 22 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc:

* . REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.2 PERCENT TO $402.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE ABOUT 4 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: