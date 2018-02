BRIEF-MDU Resources Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.59 From Continuing Operations

Feb 6 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc:

* MDU RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, INITIATES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.25 TO $1.45

* ‍RECORDED A BENEFIT IN Q4 OF $39.5 MILLION, OR 20 CENTS PER SHARE, TO ITS 2017 EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ​

* SEES 2018 CONSTRUCTION SERVICES REVENUES IN RANGE OF $1.45 BILLION TO $1.60 BILLION

* ‍COMPANY, ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS, ANTICIPATES 5 TO 8 PERCENT LONG-TERM COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH ON EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: