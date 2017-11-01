BRIEF-MDU Resources Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Nov 1 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc:
* MDU Resources reports higher third quarter earnings
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 including items
* MDU Resources Group Inc - at quarter end construction materials backlog of $520 million
* MDU Resources Group Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures of $492 million
* MDU Resources Group Inc qtrly operating revenue of $1,272.5 million versus. $1,208.6 million