BRIEF-MDU Resources Q3 earnings per share $0.46

Nov 1 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc:

* MDU Resources reports higher third quarter earnings

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 including items

* MDU Resources Group Inc - at quarter end ‍ construction materials backlog of $520 million​

* MDU Resources Group Inc sees 2017‍ total capital expenditures of $492 million ​

* MDU Resources Group Inc ‍qtrly operating revenue of $1,272.5 ​million versus. $1,208.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: