Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mechel Pao:

* MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

* MECHEL - REPORTS THAT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SERGEY REZONTOV IS LEAVING COMPANY

* MECHEL - REZONTOV DECIDED TO LEAVE POST OF MECHEL PAO'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PERSONAL REASONS