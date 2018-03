March 1 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp:

* MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2.5 MILLION VERSUS $1.6 MILLION

* MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE

* MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $0.14 PER COMMON SHARE