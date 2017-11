BRIEF-Medical Facilities Corp reports Q3 diluted loss per share $0.11

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Medical Facilities Corp

* Medical Facilities Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Medical Facilities - qtrly ‍revenue increased by 2.2% on a same-facility basis to $79.6 million from $77.9 million​

* Medical Facilities - qtrly ‍ revenue increased by 12.9% on consolidated basis to $89.0 million

* Medical Facilities Corp - qtrly diluted loss per share $0.11‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $93.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S