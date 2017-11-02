FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午1点15分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.33

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - ‍reaffirms its estimate of 2018 net income to a range from $1.02 to $1.06 per diluted share​

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - sees ‍2018 NFFO to a range from $1.42 to $1.46 per diluted share​

* FY2018 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medical Properties Trust Inc - qtrly total revenue $176.6 million versus $126.6 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below