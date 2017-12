Dec 4 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING CEO MAHMUD UL HAQ REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 30,000 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK ON DEC 1 AT 2.93 PER SHARE - SEC FILING