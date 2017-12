BRIEF-Medicinova Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Clinical Trial Of MN-166 (ibudilast) In ALS

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Medicinova Inc:

* MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM THE CLINICAL TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN ALS

* MEDICINOVA INC - TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY, AND ALSO DEMONSTRATED EFFICACY TRENDS IN FAVOR OF MN-166

* MEDICINOVA INC - THERE WERE 7 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS (SAES) REPORTED DURING STUDY BUT NONE OF SAES WERE RELATED TO STUDY DRUG

* MEDICINOVA INC - MN-166 DEMONSTRATED A FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE. ALL SUBJECTS IN STUDY RECEIVED 100 MG OF RILUZOLE PER DAY

* MEDICINOVA INC - ALL TREATMENT-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS (TRAES) WERE MILD TO MODERATE IN INTENSITY & NO SEVERE OR LIFE-THREATENING TRAES WERE REPORTED