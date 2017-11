Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medicure Inc

* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Medicure - ‍net revenues from aggrastat for quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $7.0 million compared to $8.2 million for quarter ended September 30, 2016​

* Medicure Inc - ‍net loss for quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $4.3 million or $0.28 per share which includes a $5.5 million loss from Apicore business​