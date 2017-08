BRIEF-Medigus broadens availability of MUSE device via deal

July 26 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd

* Medigus broadens availability of muse(tm) through distribution agreement with admedics ag in switzerland and liechtenstein

* Medigus ltd - announced a distribution agreement in switzerland and liechtenstein with admedics ag

* Medigus ltd - commercialization agreement will take effect july 1, 2017

* Medigus ltd - admedics ag required to purchase minimum of eur 1.8 million of medigus ultrasonic surgical endostapler equipment over course of 5 year agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: