Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd

* Mediwound Ltd - ‍ appointment of Stephen T. Wills as chairman upon resignation of Aharon Yaari from Board​

* Mediwound Ltd - ‍ Wills currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Palatin Technologies​