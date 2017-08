Aug 9 (Reuters) - Medley Capital Corp:

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net investment income of $0.18 per share​

* Qtrly ‍net asset value (nav) of $8.84 per share​