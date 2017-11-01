FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mednax reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.71
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 上午10点13分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Mednax reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.71

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mednax Inc

* Mednax reports third quarter GAAP EPS of $0.71; adjusted EPS of $0.87

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.85

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 revenue $869 million versus I/B/E/S view $866.4 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mednax Inc - estimates that hurricane impact reduced net revenue during quarter by approximately $2 million and adjusted EPS by approximately $0.01​

* Mednax - ‍Q4 outlook assumes total same-unit revenue growth for 3 months ended December 31, 2017 to be in a range of flat to 2 percent versus prior-year period​

* Mednax Inc - ‍outlook assumes that total same-unit revenue growth for three months ended December 31, 2017 will be in a range of flat to 2 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below