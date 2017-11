Nov 14 (Reuters) - Medreleaf Corp

* Medreleaf Corp announces $100.5 million bought deal financing

* Medreleaf Corp - Underwriters will purchase, on a bought deal basis, 6.1 million shares of company at a price of $16.55 per common share​

* Medreleaf-To use proceeds from offering to finance acquisition, construction of additional cannabis production, manufacturing facilities in Canada​