Jan 4 (Reuters) - Medreleaf Corp:

* MEDRELEAF COMMENTS ON DECISION TO RESCIND OBAMA-ERA MEMO ON U.S. FEDERAL CANNABIS LAW ENFORCEMENT

* SAYS ‍DOES NOT HAVE, DOES NOT INTEND TO ENGAGE IN, ANY INVOLVEMENT IN U.S. CANNABIS INDUSTRY UNTIL IT IS FEDERALLY LEGAL TO DO SO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: