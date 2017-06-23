BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend

June 23 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic announces 7 percent increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
* Medtronic Plc - board authorized expenditure of up to $5.0 billion for new share repurchases
* Medtronic Plc says authorization replaces previous 2015 repurchase authorization to redeem up to an aggregate number of ordinary shares
* Medtronic Plc - is no specific time-period associated with repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: