Feb 28 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC AND LEHIGH VALLEY HEALTH NETWORK SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOCUSED ON DELIVERING VALUE-BASED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS

* MEDTRONIC - ‍ANNOUNCED 5-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AIMED TO IMPROVE HEALTHCARE OUTCOMES FOR PATIENTS SERVED BY LVHN​

* MEDTRONIC PLC - INITIAL HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS UNDER AGREEMENT WILL ADDRESS CONDITIONS SUCH AS CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE, STROKE, AND LUNG CANCER