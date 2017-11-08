BRIEF-Medtronic ‍reiterates Q2 EPS expectations excluding Hurricane Maria impact​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic announces preliminary second quarter revenue

* Medtronic PLC - ‍reiterates Q2 EPS expectations excluding Hurricane Maria impact​

* Medtronic PLC - ‍preliminary Q2 revenue of approximately $7.1 billion​

* Medtronic PLC - ‍company announced that impact of hurricane maria was approximately $55 to $65 million to its q2 revenue​

* Medtronic - preliminary ‍Q2 revenue increased 3 percent on comparable, constant currency basis

* Medtronic PLC - ‍impact of hurricane maria expected to be approximately $0.03 to its q2 non-gaap earnings per share​

* Medtronic - ‍excluding impact of hurricane maria, prelim. Q2 revenue growth would have been 4 percent on comparable, constant currency basis​

* Medtronic PLC - expects a one cent positive impact to Q2 adjusted EPS from foreign currency​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $6.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: