FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medtronic reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 中午12点12分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Medtronic reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07

2 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic Plc - ‍company reiterates full year revenue and EPS guidance​

* Medtronic Plc - qtrly ‍revenue of $7.1 billion​

* Q2 revenue view $6.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic plc qtrly ‍CVG worldwide revenue of $2.773 billion increased 7 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* Medtronic plc qtrly ‍RTG worldwide revenue of $1.863 billion increased 2 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.68, revenue view $29.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic Plc qtrly ‍spine revenue of $659 million decreased 1 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* Medtronic Plc - ‍in fiscal year 2018, company continues to expect comparable, constant currency revenue growth to be in range of 4 to 5 percent​

* Medtronic Plc - “‍Hurricane Maria, in particular, significantly affected our manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico”​ for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below