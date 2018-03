Feb 28 (Reuters) - Medx Health Corp:

* MEDX HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR ITS SIASCOPY MEDICAL DEVICES IN NEW ZEALAND

* MEDX HEALTH - GOT REGULATORY CLEARANCE FROM NEW ZEALAND MEDICINES & MEDICAL DEVICES SAFETY AUTHORITY TO SELL SIASCOPE MEDICAL DEVICE IN NEW ZEALAND