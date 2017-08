July 26 (Reuters) - HP Inc

* Meg Whitman steps off HP Inc. board of directors; company appoints Chip Bergh as new board chairman

* HP Inc - Whitman has served as chairman of HP since separation of HP Inc. And Hewlett Packard Enterprise in November 2015​