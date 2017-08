Aug 10 (Reuters) - Melcor Developments Ltd-

* Melcor Developments announces second quarter results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.13

* Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to c$46.96 million

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.13per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 (basic)

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.12 (basic)

* Qtrly revenue $46.9 million versus $42.1 million