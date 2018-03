March 8 (Reuters) - Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.:

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS PARTNER, MENARINI GROUP, SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DELAFLOXACIN IN EUROPE

* MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. - MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: