BRIEF-Melior amends its loan facility
2017年7月12日

BRIEF-Melior amends its loan facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Melior Resources Inc

* Melior amends its loan facility

* Melior Resources Inc - ‍Pala has increased debt facility available to Melior by $1.24 million to an aggregate of $4.75 million

* Melior Resources - In addition, pala will have right to convert amount outstanding under Pala facility into common shares at a conversion price of $0.052

* Melior Resources - Proceeds under Pala facility to be used for finalizing confirmatory technical work programme for Goondicum Ilmenite's possible re-start Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

