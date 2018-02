Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mellanox Technologies Ltd:

* MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES FIRST QUARTER OUTLOOK

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $240 MILLION TO $250 MILLION

* JACOB SHULMAN WILL STEP DOWN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF MELLANOX ON MAY 4, 2018

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.5% TO 69.5%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $227.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S