Jan 4 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries Plc:

* ‍STATEMENT RE IMPACT OF US TAX LEGISLATION

* ‍MELROSE ANTICIPATES THAT THERE WILL BE NO EFFECT ON FINANCIAL YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍FULL IMPLICATIONS OF THIS NEW US TAX LEGISLATION ON GROUP ARE STILL BEING REVIEWED​

* US TAX CHANGES EXPECTED TO REDUCE EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR FY 18 TO ABOUT 24%

* ‍US TAX CHANGES EXPECTED TO ALSO “SIGNIFICANTLY” REDUCE AMOUNT OF US TAX PAYABLE ON ANY DISPOSAL FROM WITHIN NORTEK GROUP​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: