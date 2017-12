BRIEF-Memento Recommends Sears To Consider Going Private

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* MEMENTO DELIVERS OPEN LETTER TO SEARS HOLDINGS BOARD

* MEMENTO S.A. - RECOMMEND THAT SEARS HOLDINGS CORP‘S BOARD CONSIDER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES SUCH AS GOING PRIVATE

* MEMENTO S.A. - BELIEVE SEARS HOLDINGS’ BOARD MUST FORM INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE TO LOOK AFTER EQUITY OWNERSHIP INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* MEMENTO S.A. - RECOMMEND SEARS HOLDING BOARD SEEK TEMPORARY RESTRICTION ON SHORT-SELLING IN ITS SHARES

* MEMENTO S.A. - BELIEVE SEARS HOLDINGS' BOARD MUST SEEK AN SEC INVESTIGATION IN TO THE "POTENTIAL VIOLATIONS OF REGULATION SHO"