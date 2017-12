Dec 18 (Reuters) - MemorialCare:

* MEMORIALCARE SAYS CO, RADNET HAVE FORMED A JOINT VENTURE

* MEMORIALCARE - UNDER JV, WITH OPERATIONS BEGINNING JAN 1, 2018, RADNET WILL CONTRIBUTE 24 EXISTING OUTPATIENT IMAGING CENTERS IN LOS ANGELES & ORANGE COUNTIES

* MEMORIALCARE - UNDER JV, MEMORIALCARE WILL CONTRIBUTE 10 OUTPATIENT IMAGING FACILITIES IN MANY OF THE MARKETS IN LOS ANGELES & ORANGE COUNTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: