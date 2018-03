March 8 (Reuters) - Mercadolibre Inc:

* MERCADOLIBRE SAYS‍ ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS​ - SEC FILING

* MERCADOLIBRE - ‍PURPOSE OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS IS TO MANAGE FUTURE IMPACT ON MERCADOLIBRE OF CONVERSIONS OF ITS CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019​ Source text: (bit.ly/2IeV85C) Further company coverage: