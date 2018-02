BRIEF-Mercal Capital Announces Termination Of Qualifying Transaction With Folia Biotech

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mercal Capital Corp:

* MERCAL CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH FOLIA BIOTECH INC. AND THE ENTERING INTO OF A NEW QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH SERENITY CBD CANADA INC.

* MERCAL CAPITAL CORP - PURSUANT TO LETTER OF INTENT DATED FEB 22, MERCAL AND SERENITY INTEND TO ENTER INTO A SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT

* MERCAL CAPITAL- PARTIES SHALL AGREE ON RESIGNATIONS OF SOME DIRECTORS OF MERCAL, APPOINTMENT OF SOME NEW DIRECTORS TO MERCAL‘S BOARD MAY BE MADE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: