BRIEF-Mercer International reports Q3 earnings per share $0.32‍​
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc

* Mercer International Inc reports strong 2017 third quarter results

* Mercer International Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32‍​

* Mercer International Inc - ‍ average pulp sales realizations were approximately 2% higher in Q3 of 2017 compared to prior quarter of 2017​

* Mercer International Inc - qtrly ‍total revenues $305.5 million versus $237.9 million

* Mercer International - ‍believe new pulp production capacity that has or is coming on line will not have a material negative impact on market in 2017​

* Mercer International Inc - ‍ pulp production increased by about 7% to 388,102 admts in current quarter from 361,800 admts in same quarter of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

