July 11 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc:

* Mercer International-10 percent stock holder, peter kellogg reported open market purchase of 16,974 shares of co's common stock at average price of $11per share on july 7

* Mercer International-10 percent stock holder, peter kellogg reported open market purchase of 25,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $11.25per share on july 10