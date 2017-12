BRIEF-Mercer International To Issue $300 Mln Of Senior Notes

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc:

* MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ISSUE $300 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES IN PRIVATE OFFERING AND THE CONDITIONAL PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF $300 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 7.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER FOR SALE $300 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026​

* MERCER INTERNATIONAL - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, WILL BE USED TO REDEEM $300 MILLION OF CO‘S 7.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: