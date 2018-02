BRIEF-Merck Announces Discontinuation Of APECS Study Evaluating Verubecestat For The Treatment Of People With Prodromal Alzheimer’S Disease

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUATION OF APECS STUDY EVALUATING VERUBECESTAT (MK-8931) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PEOPLE WITH PRODROMAL ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* MERCK & CO INC - ‍EDMC CONCLUDED THAT IT WAS UNLIKELY THAT POSITIVE BENEFIT/RISK COULD BE ESTABLISHED IF TRIAL CONTINUED​

* MERCK & CO INC - ‍DECISION TO STOP STUDY FOLLOWS A RECOMMENDATION BY EXTERNAL DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE​

* MERCK & CO INC - ‍IT WILL BE STOPPING PROTOCOL 019, ALSO KNOWN AS APECS STUDY​

* MERCK & CO INC - ‍STOPPING PROTOCOL 019, ALSO KNOWN AS APECS STUDY, A PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING VERUBECESTAT (MK-8931)​