BRIEF-Merck announces updated overall survival findings from Phase 3 trial of KEYTRUDA
2017年10月18日 / 上午11点14分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Merck announces updated overall survival findings from Phase 3 trial of KEYTRUDA

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) more than doubled median overall survival compared to chemotherapy after two years of follow up in first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of PD-L1

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍data from study showed median overall survival of 30.0 months for KEYTRUDA group compared to 14.2 months for chemotherapy group​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍safety of KEYTRUDA was consistent with what has been seen in previous trials among patients with metastatic NSCLC​

* Merck - ‍results continue to show reduction in risk of death by 37 percent for KEYTRUDA versus chemotherapy based on more than two years of median follow-up​

* Merck & Co - ‍ announced presentation of updated overall survival findings, secondary endpoint, from Phase 3 KEYNOTE-024 trial evaluating keytruda​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

