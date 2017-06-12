FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda in combination with other therapies
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 晚上8点25分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda in combination with other therapies

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with other therapies

* Merck provides update on multiple myeloma studies keynote-183 and 185 of keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with other therapies

* Merck & Co Inc - patients currently enrolled in the two studies will continue to receive treatment

* Merck & Co Inc - other studies of keytruda continue unchanged

* Says ‍has accepted external data monitoring committee recommendation to pause new enrollment on keynote-183 and keynote-185​

* Says ‍pause is to allow for additional information to be collected to better understand more reports of death in keytruda groups​

* Merck & Co Inc - accepted external data monitoring committee recommendation to pause new enrollment on keynote-183 and keynote-185 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below