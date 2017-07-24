FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda
2017年7月24日 / 晚上9点09分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda® (pembrolizumab) monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (hnscc)

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍no new safety signals were identified in study​

* Says ‍"we remain confident that keytruda is an important therapy for this difficult-to-treat cancer"​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍safety profile observed in keynote-040 was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies of keytruda​

* Merck & Co Inc - anti-pd-1 therapy, did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

