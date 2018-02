Feb 15 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* SELUMETINIB GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY THE U.S. FDA FOR NEUROFIBROMATOSIS TYPE 1

* MERCK & CO INC - PHASE II TRIAL RESULTS FOR SELUMETINIB ARE EXPECTED LATER IN 2018