BRIEF-Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mercury General Corp:

* MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP - QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $806.8 MILLION VERSUS $794.5 MLN‍​

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP - QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $779.2 MILLION VERSUS $768.1 MILLION

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36‍​

* MERCURY GENERAL - ‍NET TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $7.4 MILLION, REFLECTED IN BOTH NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME OF CO FOR THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $857.3 MILLION VERSUS $737.6 MILLION

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP - ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, CO INCURRED ABOUT $109 MILLION IN LOSSES, BEFORE REINSURANCE BENEFITS, RESULTING FROM CATASTROPHE EVENTS​

* MERCURY GENERAL CORP - ‍2017 CATASTROPHE LOSSES DUE TO WILDFIRES, RAINSTORMS IN CALIFORNIA, HURRICANES IN TEXAS, FLORIDA AND GEORGIA

* MERCURY GENERAL - Q4 CATASTROPHE LOSSES CONSISTS OF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES WITH ABOUT $84 MILLION, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES WITH ABOUT $25 MILLION