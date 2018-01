BRIEF-Mercury Systems Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.28

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc:

* MERCURY SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16 TO $0.19

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q2 REVENUE $117.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $114.7 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 TO $0.35

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.33 TO $1.37

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81 TO $0.85

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $460 MILLION TO $468 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $116 MILLION TO $120 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MERCURY'S TOTAL BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $376.4 MILLION